BRIEF-Cryosite says Mark Byrne has been appointed interim CEO
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 Nablus Surgical Center Co Plc
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago
* Q1 revenue JOD 1.3 million versus JOD 1.2 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2ql2JGO) Further company coverage:
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: