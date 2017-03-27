March 27 Nabors Industries Ltd:

* Nabors Industries Ltd- plan to recertify over 20 more rigs in Q1 than anticipated with an average of about 20 days in lost revenue per recertified rig

* Nabors Industries Ltd - now expect to compress essentially all of remaining 30 recertifications into Q1, rather than throughout full year Source text:(bit.ly/2o0NVPN) Further company coverage: