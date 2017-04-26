April 26 Nabors Industries Ltd

* Nabors announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $563 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Saw U.S. lower 48 working rig count increase by 29% for Q2 in a row

* Nabors Industries - averaged 201 rigs operating at an average gross margin of $9,333 per rig day in Q1, compared to 177 rigs at $12,482 per rig day in Q4