BRIEF-Kong Shum Union Property Management says money lenders licence has been granted to unit
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
March 23 Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :
* FY ended Dec 2016 total income 717.2 million shillings versus 808.3 million shillings year ago
* FY profit before taxation 233.2 million shillings versus 381.5 million shillings year ago
* Says recommend to increase the payment of first and final dividend for 2016 of kshs. 0.27 per ordinary share Source: j.mp/2mUhhtV Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA: