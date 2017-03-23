March 23 Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :

* FY ended Dec 2016 total income 717.2 million shillings versus 808.3 million shillings year ago

* FY profit before taxation 233.2 million shillings versus 381.5 million shillings year ago

* Says recommend to increase the payment of first and final dividend for 2016 of kshs. 0.27 per ordinary share Source: j.mp/2mUhhtV Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)