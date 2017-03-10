BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 10 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Naked Brand - on March 9 entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI, dated Dec 19, 2016, entered by co, Bendon Limited regarding proposed business combination
* Naked Brand - amendment extends date by which parties have entered into agreement regarding business combination from March 10 to April 10
* Naked Brand - with amendment, co will merge with, into subsidiary of newly formed Australian Holding Company (newco) - SEC filing
* Naked Brand - in connection with closing of merger, newco's shares must be approved for listing on Nasdaq capital market Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mIS8pG) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.