Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited enter into agreement and plan of reorganization
* Naked Brand Group Inc - Naked's shareholders will, upon closing of merger, receive approximately 7% of outstanding ordinary shares of combined company on a fully diluted basis
* Naked Brand Group Inc says merger agreement has been approved by board of directors of both naked brands and bendon limited
* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement, Naked and Bendon, respectively, will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Bendon Group Holdings Limited
* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement, shareholders of bendon and stockholders of Naked, respectively, will become shareholders of Holdco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
