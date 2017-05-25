Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Immediately prior to consummation of merger, Bendon and Holdco will consummate a reorganization
* All of shareholders of Bendon will exchange all outstanding ordinary shares of Bendon for 146.3 million ordinary shares of Holdco
* If Naked terminates merger agreement, then naked shall issue to Bendon 2.5 million shares of naked common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qnpngp) Further company coverage:
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
