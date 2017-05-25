May 25 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Immediately prior to consummation of merger, Bendon and Holdco will consummate a reorganization

* All of shareholders of Bendon will exchange all outstanding ordinary shares of Bendon for 146.3 million ordinary shares of Holdco

* If Naked terminates merger agreement, then naked shall issue to Bendon 2.5 million shares of naked common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qnpngp) Further company coverage: