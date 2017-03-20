UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base :
* FY 2016 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 9.66 billion roubles ($167.71 million) versus 7.85 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net profit to RAS of 2.74 billion roubles versus 2.31 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2n67hRH Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.5995 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources