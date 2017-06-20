BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 20 Nam Cheong Ltd
* co and unit received writ of summons dated 2 june 2017 and statement of claim dated 26 may 2017 by ocbc in high court of labuan, malaysia
* ocbc is claiming against ncil as borrower under a credit facility granted by ocbc for sum of usd10 million as at 30 april 2017
* refers to announcement that group and its advisers held discussions with principal lenders to address significant debt maturities
* refers to announcement that group and its advisers held discussions with principal lenders to address significant debt maturities

* as result of initiatives,on-going discussions for restructuring, board is of view that group is able to operate as going concern as at june 20
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.
NAIROBI, June 23 Kenya's central bank said on Friday it planned to extend the receivership of Imperial Bank by a year to help finalise a deal with a strategic investor to take a stake in the bank.