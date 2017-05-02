BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
May 2 Nam Tai Property Inc
* Nam tai property inc. Reports q1 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Effective may 1, 2017, mr. Julian lin will be appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Nam tai property-currently derive majority of income from rental and interest income but rental income will cease after october 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.