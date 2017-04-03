UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Nameson Holdings Ltd :
* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company and vendor entered into share transfer agreement
* Purchaser agreed to acquire sale share held by vendor, representing entire issued share capital in champ gear
* deal for consideration of HK$6.9 million
* Vendor is chairman, chief executive officer, an executive director and a substantial shareholder of company Source text : (bit.ly/2nzF17I) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources