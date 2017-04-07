April 7 Namibia Rare Earths Inc

* Namibia Rare Earths Inc. announces private placement

* Intends to issue, by way of non-brokered private placement, up to 7.1 million shares at a price of $0.07 per share

* Company also announced that Teri Anderson has stepped down as chief financial officer of company

* Darrin Campbell has assumed CEO role effective today