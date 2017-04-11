April 11Nanhua Instruments Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 2.1 percent to 16.2 percent, or to be 5.1 million yuan to 5.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (5 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T0TxRs

