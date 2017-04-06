BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
April 6Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased sales of high value added products
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ufr2OH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, June 14 Urban warfare is taking root in conflicts across the Middle East, with five times more civilians in Syria and Iraq killed in cities than in rural areas over the past three years, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.