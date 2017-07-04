July 4Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 35 percent to 40 percent, or to be 28.6 million yuan to 29.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (21.2 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue and operating profit as main reason for the forecast

