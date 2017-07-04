BRIEF-Huapont Life Sciences' controlling shareholder added 1.1 pct stake during May 31-July 4
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
July 4Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 35 percent to 40 percent, or to be 28.6 million yuan to 29.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (21.2 million yuan)
* Says increased sales revenue and operating profit as main reason for the forecast
