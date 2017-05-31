BRIEF-22nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials of co's x-22
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials
May 31 Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1dk3CB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* SAYS ANTONIS VOGIATZIS, GENERAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR, IS NOW ACTING AS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE GROUP Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUDxL5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)