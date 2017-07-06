July 6 Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 457.8 million yuan ($67.33 million) at 7.21 yuan per share for its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tiEbBx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)