BRIEF-Visiomed Group obtains European medical certification for Visiocheck
* OBTAINS EUROPEAN MEDICAL CERTIFICATION FOR VISIOCHECK Source text: http://bit.ly/2u5vNWT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 9 Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,156.15 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2uYtLVF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Zeiss says expanding into a new market in semiconductor industry through its new Process Control Solutions (PCS) business unit
* AT JUNE 30, 2017, SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS HELD EUR 995 THOUSAND IN CASH, COMPARED WITH EUR 4.25 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)