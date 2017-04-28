April 28 Nankang Rubber Tire Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.14 per share for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date May 16

* Last date before book closure May 17 with book closure period from May 18 to May 20

* Record date May 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RlgvFT

