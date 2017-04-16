UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 16 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 1 million yuan to 8 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss year ago
* Says increased gross margin rate of core products as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sZhjfa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources