March 7 Nanobiotix SA:

* Announced presentation of NBTXR3 preclinical studies

* Studies demonstrating antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in five different in vivo human cancer models

* Studies demonstrate antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in combination with chemotherapy, in both in vitro and in vivo studies

* NBTXR3 showed superiority when compared to the sole use of radiation in soft tissue sarcoma, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and lung cancer models including patient's tumor fragment of prostate adenocarcinoma

* studies also showed NBTXR3 to have intratumor persistence of nanoparticles over time in all evaluated cancer types

* In addition, animals tolerated the treatment very well

* Will also present data highlighting the signs of NBTXR3's antitumor efficacy when combined with cisplatin-based chemoradiation both in vitro and in vivo

* Nanobiotix' in vivo and in vitro results revealed that adding NBTXR3 significantly improves the anticancer effect of the chemoradiation