April 7 Nanobiotix SA:

* Completes approximately 25.1 million euros ($26.70 million) private placement of new shares

* New shares value of 15.75 euros per share

* Trading of the new shares to be expected on Euronext Paris on April 11, 2017 or shortly thereafter

* Jefferies and Kempen & Co acted as joint global coordinators, and together with Gilbert Dupont as joint bookrunners Source text: bit.ly/2ofP5pO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)