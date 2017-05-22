May 22 Nanoco Group Plc:

* Nanoco and Kyulux Inc sign agreement to develop next generation displays

* Under agreement, Nanoco's CFQD quantum dots will be combined with Kyulux's hyperflourescent TADF technology

* Combination of technologies means displays will be cost effective for manufacturers and highly energy efficient for consumers

* Under terms of agreement, Nanoco and Kyulux will jointly develop and market this future display technology