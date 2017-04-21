BRIEF-Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.045 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
April 21 Nanorepro AG:
* Company aims to achieve positive EBITDA for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.045 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.