April 21 Nanorepro AG:

* FY revenue more than tripled from 450,000 euros to 1.539million euros ($1.65 million)

* Expects an increase in sales to at least 2 million euros for current FY 2017 and is aiming at an above-average improvement in EBITDA compared to the previous year

* FY EBITDA amounted to -835,000 euros (2015: -959,000 euros) in 2016, while the net loss for the year was -531,000 euros (2015: -1.176 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)