Feb 24 Nanos Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 30 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 500 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent, and conversion period from Feb. 27, 2018 to Jan. 27, 2022

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Imt3wd

