May 22 Macrolink Culturetainment Development Co Ltd

* Says Nanxiang Wanshang (Anhui) Logistics Industry Co Ltd to buy back 190 million shares in Xin'an Financial and 10 percent stake in capital management firm from the company for about 560.1 million yuan ($81.29 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qFLbHA ($1 = 6.8901 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)