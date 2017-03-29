March 29 Napec Inc

* Reports results for the 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end

* Says as at December 31, 2016, Napec's order backlog was $600 million, up from $470 million as at december 31, 2015

* Q4 loss per share c$0.03

* Says revenues were $97.4 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $115.9 million a year earlier

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.00, revenue view c$94.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says foresee revenue growth in 2017, mainly in gas sector