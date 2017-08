July 29 (Reuters) - Nari Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will invest 9 million yuan to set up an electrical technology JV in Suzhou, with Suzhou-based streetcar firm and hold 50 percent voting power in JV

* Says it will invest 9.7 million yuan to set up an energy technology JV in Nanjing, with Nanjing-based power industry firm and hold 51 percent voting power in JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/j8uNuW

