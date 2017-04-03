UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Nascon Allied Industries Plc
* FY pre-tax profit 3.52 billion naira versus 3.02 billion naira year ago
* FY revenue 18.29 billion naira versus 16.18 billion naira year ago
* Proposes dividend of 70 kobo per share Source text ID: (bit.ly/2nPl5yL) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources