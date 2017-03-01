March 1 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million
fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of
findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
* Nasdaq Inc says SFSA’s conclusions related to governance
issues rather than systems and platform security
* Nasdaq Inc says it has appealed the SFSA’s decision,
including the amount of the fine
* Nasdaq inc - Probe related to SFSA and other Nordic
financial supervisory authorities' investigations of
cybersecurity processes at Nasdaq's nordic exchanges and
clearinghouse during 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2menSmM
