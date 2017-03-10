BRIEF-Prime Office Henrik Demant resigns as CFO
* HENRIK DEMANT RESIGNS AS CFO, EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 30 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Natco Economicals Ltd:
* Says to take at least 51 % stake in Catallyst Constellations Pvt. Ltd. to make it a unit of co
* Says to venture into the business of education field Source text: bit.ly/2mIuTvU Further company coverage:
* HENRIK DEMANT RESIGNS AS CFO, EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 30 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.