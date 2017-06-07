China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
June 7 Natel Energy Inc:
* Files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sE1Km5)
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85