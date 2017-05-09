BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Natera Inc
* Natera reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.70
* Q1 revenue $46.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $210 million to $230 million
* Sees 2017 total revenues of $210 million to $230 million
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia