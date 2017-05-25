May 25 Nath Bio-genes (I) Ltd

* Says co's non BT cotton Surbhi in suspension list by maharashtra government for suspending sale of cotton products

* Says revenue impact of this suspension would be nil

* Says co's 'surbhi' products were not supplied to the market in kharif 2017 for sales in FY 2017-18