BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading

July 25 (Reuters) - National Agricultural Holdings Ltd
* As at date of this announcement, forensic review is still in progress
* Independent forensic accountant has requested company to provide certain information required for bank visits
* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended until further notice
* Progress of publication of annual results will be affected by findings and results of forensic review