BRIEF-China Science Publishing & Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 National Arts Entertainment And Culture Group Ltd:
* Company entered into consultancy, tax advisory agreement
* Entered into tax advisory agreement with pricewaterhousecoopers singapore private limited and consultancy agreement with clifford chance pvt ltd
June 15 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20