BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 4 National Australia Bank Ltd
* HY cash earnings of $3.29 billion, up 2.3%
* HY total charge for bad and doubtful debts (b&dds) was $394 million, up $19 million or 5.1%
* HY on a statutory basis, net profit attributable was $2.55 billion compared to a loss of $1.74 billion for march 2016 half year
* Interim dividend unchanged at 99 cents per share fully franked
* "Group's CET1 target ratio remains between 8.75% - 9.25%"
* On a cash earnings basis HY revenue increased 1.8 percent
* CET1 ratio was 10.1 percent as at 31 March 2017
* "Operating environment for banks remains challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.