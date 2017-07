July 19 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* NAB responds to APRA's announcement on 'unquestionably strong' capital benchmarks

* Noted australian prudential regulation authority announcement of increase in capital requirements for Australian banking sector

* "have built a capital buffer above our CET1 target range in anticipation of such changes"

* NAB is well placed to respond to new capital benchmarks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: