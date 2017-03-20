BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 National Australia Bank Ltd:
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
* NAB subordinated notes 2 are expected to commence trading on asx on deferred settlement basis Tuesday 21 March 2017
* Issued 9.4 million NAB subordinated notes 2 at $100 each raising $943.2 million
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement