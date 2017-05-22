BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 National Australia Bank Ltd:
* Asx alert-open letter to shareholders on major bank tax-nab.ax
* Tax (from bank levy) could cost NAB approximately $350 million annually, or $245 million post tax
* "Actual cost will not be known until final legislation for tax has been passed and we can fully assess impact on NAB's business"
* "NAB will continue to strongly object to this tax"
* "No decisions have been made on how we will seek to manage cost of this new tax"
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes