* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid

* National Bank of Canada - ‍board authorized a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million of issued and outstanding common shares

National Bank of Canada - ‍expected that normal course issuer bid will begin on or about June 5, 2017 and will end at latest on or about June 4, 2018.