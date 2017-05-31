May 31 National Bank Of Canada

* Reports Q2 total revenue of C$1.60 billion, up 12 percent

* National bank reports its results for the second quarter of 2017 and raises its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 58 cents per share

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.28

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.30 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.26, revenue view c$1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S