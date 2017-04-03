April 3 National Bank Of Kenya Ltd:

* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago

* FY group net interest income 8.02 billion shillings versus 6.40 billion shillings year ago

* Says directors do not recommend the payment of dividend