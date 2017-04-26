UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 National Co For Maize Products Sae
* Al Mona Misr makes initial offer to buy stake of Misr Capital Investment in co
* If deal finalised, Al Mona Misr will make mandatory offer to purchase 100 percent stake in co Source:(bit.ly/2phTaIq) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources