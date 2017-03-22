March 23 National Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* National Elec H-Major Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Elite Bright Asia Pacific Limited

* On 22 March 2017, purchaser entered into preliminary agreement with vendors

* Pursuant to deal, vendors agreed to sell and assign sale shares and sale loans

* Deal for HK$375 million

* Purchaser is Perfect Way Limited