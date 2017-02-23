UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 National Express Group Plc
* Final dividend up 10 percent to 8.41 pence per share
* Full year results for year ended 31 December 2016
* Group revenue up 20.0 percent to 2.1 bln stg
* Strong growth in North America, with revenue and operating profits up 14.3% and 11.9% on a constant currency basis
* We are raising our annual free cash flow guidance to £120 million
* We propose a 10% increase in final dividend.
* Group normalised operating profit up 14.2 percent, up 4.8 percent on a constant currency basis
* Normalised EPS up 16.7 percent to 27.3p in FY 2016
* Free cash flow rose to 138.6m stg in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.