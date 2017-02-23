Feb 23 National Express Group Plc

* Final dividend up 10 percent to 8.41 pence per share

* Full year results for year ended 31 December 2016

* Group revenue up 20.0 percent to 2.1 bln stg

* Strong growth in North America, with revenue and operating profits up 14.3% and 11.9% on a constant currency basis

* We are raising our annual free cash flow guidance to £120 million

* We propose a 10% increase in final dividend.

* Group normalised operating profit up 14.2 percent, up 4.8 percent on a constant currency basis

* Normalised EPS up 16.7 percent to 27.3p in FY 2016

* Free cash flow rose to 138.6m stg in FY 2016