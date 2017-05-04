May 4 National Fuel Gas Co:

* National Fuel reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35

* Q2 revenue $28 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $522.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Fuel Gas Co says is raising and tightening its earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share

* National Fuel Gas Co says updating fiscal 2017 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $450 to $530 million

* National Fuel Gas Co sees 2017 total production 165 BCFE to 180 BCFE

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: