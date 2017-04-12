Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15
ZURICH, June 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
April 12 National Grid Plc:
* Update on timing impacts for fiscal year 2016/17
* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.
* Group expects headline full-year results to reflect higher favourable timing in both its uk and us businesses
* Over-Recoveries primarily relate to out-turn electricity and gas volumes being different to anticipated volumes (e.g. Due to weather)
* Additionally, us over-recoveries also benefit from mandated state level collections.
* Net benefit to earnings per share in 2016/17 from timing is now expected to be approximately 5p higher than previously estimated
* Timing has no impact on long-term performance and this incremental benefit will be returned to customers in future years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate messaging and collaboration software startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
