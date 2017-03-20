MOVES-Barclays hires ex-Goldman trader Anche for quant role
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
March 20 National Health Investors Inc
* National Health Investors Inc - purchases 5 memory care communities in texas and illinois for $61.8 million
* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded by a draw on nhi's revolving credit facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.